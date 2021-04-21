Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $82.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

PLNT stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,201.03, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.61. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 73.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 149.3% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

