Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LMNX. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminex by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Luminex by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Luminex by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

