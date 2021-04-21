Raymond James Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $85.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $66.90 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.20.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock worth $3,448,908. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

