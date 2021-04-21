BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $82.24 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after buying an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after buying an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,276,000 after buying an additional 54,189 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.