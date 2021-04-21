Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $266.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $125.03 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average is $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $7,163,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.