Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.24.

SYF opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

