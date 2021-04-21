Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 138.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

FNCH stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek bought 88,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.