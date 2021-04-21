The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

