SunCoke Energy (SXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXC stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

