AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

