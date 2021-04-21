$40.75 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $40.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.51 million and the highest is $43.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $25.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $122.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.86 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $162.71 million, with estimates ranging from $158.51 million to $170.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $177.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.