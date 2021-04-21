Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.24.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $398.05 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.