Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.24.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $398.05 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $368.24 and its 200 day moving average is $381.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
