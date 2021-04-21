EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given “Hold” Rating at VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at VTB Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. VTB Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NYSE EPAM opened at $446.92 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $193.22 and a fifty-two week high of $450.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a 200-day moving average of $357.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after buying an additional 180,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after buying an additional 105,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

