Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cfra

Investment analysts at Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.32.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $77.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

