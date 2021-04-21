Morgan Stanley Raises Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $43.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.43% from the company’s previous close.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of TSHA stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

