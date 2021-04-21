Morgan Stanley Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $54.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -136.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.