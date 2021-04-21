The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $167.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $182.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

