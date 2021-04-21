AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $78.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

ACM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

AECOM stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

