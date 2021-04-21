Short Interest in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Drops By 20.2%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 605,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 759,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AGYS opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

