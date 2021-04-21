Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of DSEY opened at $14.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

