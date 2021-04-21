Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $159.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

