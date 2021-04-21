Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $58.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 468.0% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,247 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 496,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

