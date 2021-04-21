Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.52 Million

Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $414.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the highest is $421.80 million. Crocs posted sales of $281.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

CROX opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. Crocs has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

