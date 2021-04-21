Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.