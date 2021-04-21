Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million. On average, analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

