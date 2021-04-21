National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBHC stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. National Bank has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

