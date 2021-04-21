PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.75. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of PBF opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,424,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PBF Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

