Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.06.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.