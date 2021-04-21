First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 297,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FCNCA opened at $830.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $829.91 and a 200-day moving average of $636.01. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $303.18 and a 52 week high of $887.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

