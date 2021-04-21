Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $25.21 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.