Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

TSM opened at $114.95 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $596.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,756,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,568,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.