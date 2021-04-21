HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

Shares of HLKHF stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $67.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

