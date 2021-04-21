Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Drops By 20.2%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $30.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.