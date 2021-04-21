Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.