WSFS Financial (WSFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $55.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

