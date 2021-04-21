Contrasting InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) & VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) and VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InflaRx and VBI Vaccines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InflaRx 0 3 5 0 2.63 VBI Vaccines 0 0 3 1 3.25

InflaRx presently has a consensus price target of $11.57, indicating a potential upside of 216.16%. VBI Vaccines has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.20%. Given InflaRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InflaRx is more favorable than VBI Vaccines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InflaRx and VBI Vaccines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InflaRx N/A N/A -$59.65 million ($2.29) -1.60 VBI Vaccines $2.22 million 298.63 -$54.81 million ($0.46) -5.67

VBI Vaccines has higher revenue and earnings than InflaRx. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InflaRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

InflaRx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of InflaRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares InflaRx and VBI Vaccines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InflaRx N/A -39.58% -35.01% VBI Vaccines -2,837.73% -36.69% -28.29%

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats InflaRx on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases. It also develops IFX-2 that is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. InflaRx N.V. has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Fireman B.V. and changed its name to InflaRx N.V. in 2017. InflaRx N.V. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the presentation of viruses to elicit a human immune system. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates, such as VBI-2902 and VBI-2901. In addition, it engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. The company primarily serves physicians and pharmacists through direct sales. It has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. The company also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration with Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

