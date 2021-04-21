Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.