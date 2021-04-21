Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Earns Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $18.00 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

