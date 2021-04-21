Bank of America Upgrades iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Buy

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s current price.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,458,000 after buying an additional 526,841 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in iHeartMedia by 13.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,268,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 149,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 121,144 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 696,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 531,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 226,489 shares during the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

