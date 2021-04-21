Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $119.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

KOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $113.73 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $171.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

