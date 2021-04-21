Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Short Interest Update

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 587,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFLVF opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

