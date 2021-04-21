Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €87.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €87.00 ($102.35) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.27 ($103.84).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €83.61 and its 200 day moving average is €72.86.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.