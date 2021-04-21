Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.78

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.78 and last traded at $68.10, with a volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 70.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

