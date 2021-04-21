HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 1407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company has a market cap of $813.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,785,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 408,235 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after buying an additional 148,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 460,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 112,915 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

