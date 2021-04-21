Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.00

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 83371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$642.29 million and a P/E ratio of -200.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

