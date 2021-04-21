Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $18.99

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.99, but opened at $19.93. Aemetis shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 15,951 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTX. Truist Financial began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.90 million, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

