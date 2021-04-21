Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $70.26

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.26, but opened at $72.54. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $74.82, with a volume of 19,808 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

