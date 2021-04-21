Susquehanna Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $124.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $124.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.24.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

