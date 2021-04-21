Morgan Stanley Raises Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.40 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.72.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after acquiring an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

