Credit Suisse Group Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $55.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after acquiring an additional 446,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 536,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 275,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

